Lee fulfils destiny with first PGA TOUR win

31 Mar 2025 | Professional golf |

Min Woo Lee’s PGA TOUR destiny has ben fulfilled after the West Australian held off world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and major champion Gary Woodland to win the Texas Children’s Houston Open by one stroke.

Feted as the most exciting prospect in Australian men’s golf since his early teenage years, Lee clinched his first PGA TOUR title in a pulsating finish at Memorial Park Golf Course.

He becomes the eighth Australian to win the Houston Open, his victory adding to three DP World Tour titles including the 2023 Australian PGA Championship.

Four strokes clear at the start of the final round, the 26-year-old went out in 2-under as Woodland first ate into the deficit and then Scheffler came with a late charge.

With Woodland first in the clubhouse at 19-under thanks in no small part to an eagle at 16 and birdie on 18, Scheffler applied further pressure with four straight birdies from the 13th hole.

When Lee hit his tee shot into the water on the way to a bogey at the par-5 16th, the lead had shrunk to just one with two holes left to play.

He two-putted from the fringe for par at the par-4 17th and was faced with another long putt from just off the green at the 72nd hole, Lee showing remarkable composure to putt down to inside a foot from 54 feet away.

Ever the showman, Lee then pretended to go through an AimPoint routine by straddling the line of his eight-inch putt, struggling to hold back tears as he tapped in to complete an ascension in world golf that shows no signs of slowing.

“They always say the six inches between your ears, I think that was a big part of this week,” Lee said of the mental capacity it takes to win on the PGA TOUR.

“I always felt like I had the assets to win, it was just can you do it mentally.

“Obviously a couple slip-ups, especially on 16, the drive. Played very wonderful golf all week and really, really solid.

“I only won by one, so it’s tough. Keep doing what I’m doing. These guys that win, they’re mentally strong.

“It was one of those where I think just everything aligned this week.

“I’m so proud to be the winner of the trophy.”