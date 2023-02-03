Lavender, Gole win Tasmanian Senior Amateur

03 Feb 2023 | Amateur golf |

Victorians James Lavender and Nadene Gole have taken out the Tasmanian Senior Amateur in convincing fashion at Kingston Beach Golf Club on Friday.

Lavender won by nine shots from New South Welshman Adam Cornell and fellow Victorian Stephen Valentine, while Gole prevailed by the same amount from prolific winner at senior level Sue Wooster.

Northern Golf Club's Lavender saved his best for last with a 67 to finish one-over par and break clear from his rivals after shooting rounds of 74 and 73 earlier in the week.

Meanwhile Victoria Golf Club's Gole led at the conclusion of every day as she produced very consistent rounds of 74, 73 and 73.

Tasmanian duo Vic Jamieson and David Pretyman rounded out the men's top-five at 11-over, while New South Wales' Gemma Dooley (+23) and Tasmanians Tammy Hall (+27) and Lindy Goggin (+29) made up the women's top-five.