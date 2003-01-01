Golf Course ID: 30122, 18 hole

Latrobe Golf Club is set out on lush parklands surrounded by the Yarra River and the course is of championship standard and only 8 kilometres from the city. Measuring 6062 metres with a par rating of 72, it consists of four par 3's, ten par 4's and four par 5's. The course at Latrobe Golf Club offers challenging championship golf to golfers of all abilities. Surrounded on two sides by the Yarra River, and with five billabongs, there is plenty of water to appreciate and avoid. The course is built on river flats, so while the course has many subtle undulations, it is not hilly. Latrobe Golf Club is a private golf course. Guests must be accompanied by a member. Limited opportunities exist for interstate and overseas golfers to play.