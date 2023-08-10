Late fightback keeps Peirce's challenge alive at US Women's Amateur

10 Aug 2023 | Amateur golf |

Australia's Caitlin Peirce won two of the final three holes to see off her Canadian opponent and move through to the final 32 of the US Women's Amateur Championship at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles today.

Peirce only led her match against Savannah Grewal on two occasions - after a birdie on the first and as she walked off the 18th victorious after making a par to the Canadian's bogey.

The 1 up win sets up a round of 32 match tomorrow against American Casey Weidenfeld who needed 22 holes to defeat her Thai opponent Thanana Kotchasanmanee.

Peirce, who finished the strokeplay qualifying event as the No.54 qualifier, and Grewal (No.11) were level after eight holes but the Australian lost the ninth and 10th holes to go 2 down.

The Canadian was still 1 up when the duo came to the 16th but Peirce claimed the par 3 with a par, halved the par 4 17th and then seized the victory when Grewal slipped up with a bogey five at the last.

Peirce, 20, was a Karrie Webb Scholarship holder in 2022 and is part of Golf Australia’s elite High Performance programs.

She is the reigning South Australian Amateur champion and plays out of Royal Adelaide.

Ranked 109th in the world, it is her first appearance at a US Women’s Amateur.

She was also the leading Australian at the British Women’s Amateur last month, reaching the round of 16.