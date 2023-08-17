17 Aug 2023 | Amateur golf |
Last Australian eliminated at US Amateur Championship
by Golf Australia
The last remaining Australian has been eliminated at the US Amateur Championship with Karl Vilips hanging tough against his American opponent being losing his round of 64 match.
The US-based West Australian was beaten 2 up by Jackson Buchanan, of Georgia, at Cherry Hills Country Club after a triple-bogey seven on the final hole spoiled his chances of taking the match into extra holes.
Vilips won the par-4 third hole with a birdie to go 1 up but his lead was only brief with Buchanan, the No.2 qualifier from the 36-hole strokeplay section, taking the fourth with a par.
After winning the 10th, the American wasn't headed on the back nine, although Vilips did collect a birdie to claim the par-5 17th to reduce the gap to one hole.
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.