Last Australian eliminated at US Amateur Championship

17 Aug 2023 | Amateur golf |

The last remaining Australian has been eliminated at the US Amateur Championship with Karl Vilips hanging tough against his American opponent being losing his round of 64 match.

The US-based West Australian was beaten 2 up by Jackson Buchanan, of Georgia, at Cherry Hills Country Club after a triple-bogey seven on the final hole spoiled his chances of taking the match into extra holes.

Vilips won the par-4 third hole with a birdie to go 1 up but his lead was only brief with Buchanan, the No.2 qualifier from the 36-hole strokeplay section, taking the fourth with a par.

After winning the 10th, the American wasn't headed on the back nine, although Vilips did collect a birdie to claim the par-5 17th to reduce the gap to one hole.