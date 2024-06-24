Larsen wins big in USA

24 Jun 2024 | Amateur golf |

Melbourne amateur Gracie Larsen capitalised on an invitation to play a major event in the United States by winning the tournament in Ohio.

Larsen, who is headed to Kent State University later this year on scholarship, won the women’s section of the Hudson Junior Invitational.

She carded rounds of 72 – 74 – 71 to win by three shots in her first international victory.

Larsen is headed home to Australia to play the Queensland Junior Amateur this week as well as the Victorian Junior Amateur before returning to the US.