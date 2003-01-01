Golf Course ID: 31704, 18 hole

The Lang Lang Golf Club dates back to the 1920's when it was a 9 hole course played on land made available by various farmers in the region. As farms changed hands then the course would be forced to shut. This transient lifestyle encouraged members to try and locate a site that would provide stability and allow for improvements to the standard of course presentation. Now the 18 hole Lang Lang Golf Club offers a unique experience in the Westernport Region. Surrounded by scenic forest landscapes and native wildlife, the course has been described as a hidden gem. The layout is a very challenging par 70 with narrow fairways and slick, true putting surfaces. The course is built on pure sand which allows for optimal natural drainage so the course is playable all year round. Guests and Green Fee players must observe proper dress rules, on the course and in the Clubhouse at all times and pre bookings are preferred.