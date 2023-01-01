Golf Course ID: 65308, 18 hole

Lancelin golf course is an 18 hole links course 2km south of the Lancelin townsite and 130km north of Perth. The course is a natural dunes links course with reticulated grass greens.

The reticulated 9-hole course can be played as an 18-hole course by utilising the additional Tees that have been thoughtfully installed in the last few months. In most cases players can turn up and play ad-hoc, larger groups can book ahead to ensure they have an uninterrupted game day.

Lancelin Golf course is one of the most challenging on the West Coast and offers spectacular ocean views, elevated tees and greens.