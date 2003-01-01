Banner

Golf Course ID: 30807, 18 hole

Lancefield Golf Club (VIC)

Public course
Golf course

With a rich history dating back to the mid 1920s, the Lancefield Golf Club is set in a rural environment surrounded by farmland and the Lancefield Golf Course Estate - housing blocks of about 1 acre adjoining the Course. Deep Creek (a tributary of the Maribyrnong River) runs along the south-west boundary of the Course. Over the years the Course has been re-designed, the greens upgraded from sand-scrapes to grass, and a new Clubhouse built. The Golf Course now spans Heddle Road, with 14 holes (1st to 9th and 14th to 18th) on the western side of Heddle Rd and 4 holes (10th to 13th) to the east.

Contact Details

34 Heddle Road
Lancefield VIC 3435

03 5429 1922
https://lancefieldgolfclub.com.au
