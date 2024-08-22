Lakeside celebrates centenary year

22 Aug 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Lakeside Golf Club at Lake Boga in northern Victoria is 100 years ago.

Members marked the occasion with a 36-hole tournament and a dinner, with Golf Australia's Regional Officer Tahlia Addlem presenting the club with a commemorative plaque.

About 60 people attended, a full house including life members and longtime golfers.

The opening day for Lakeside was May 28, 1924 and it began as a nine-hole course carved out on rented land near Lake Boga.

It was expanded to 18 holes in 1960.

Today, Lakeside Golf Club thrives with its sandscrapes and manicured fairways.

Centenary celebrations chair Nathan Free said: “Each year the club contends with a variety of challenges including drought, weeds, pests, vandals and sometimes untimely rain. Substantial voluntary hours by members to prepare the course each week and maintain it over the summer, are crucial to the continuance of the club, and social events and catering for local functions has built the clubs finances over the years.”

Lakeside has now moved into its second century. "The club's going really well," said secretary Greg Cruickshank.

"We've got good membership numbers, people are joining every year and the fairways and tees are so good, people comment all the time about it."