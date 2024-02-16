Lake Karrinyup’s helping hand for regional clubs

16 Feb 2024 | Clubs & Facilities | Participation |

Lake Karrinyup Country Club members have done their bit to support regional golf in Western Australia by donating thousands of dollars’ worth of clubs, accessories and equipment to the Sticks for Stix campaign.

Sticks for Stix is a GolfWA initiative that invites members of metropolitan clubs to donate pre-used clubs and equipment, which can then be used to increase participation rates at regional clubs across WA.

Lake Karrinyup members donated hundreds of quality clubs and balls, dozens of bags, several trolleys and various other accessories, which Brett Symons, GolfWA’s Regional Club Support Officer for the South West region, says will have a big impact in the regions.

“Through the generosity shown by Lake Karrinyup members, country clubs state-wide will be able to use this equipment to stage beginner and junior golf clinics, or to loan to new players until they’re able to buy their own,” he said.

“These are key elements in increasing membership and participation across regional golf clubs.”

In a separate initiative, Katanning CC, Boddington GC, Dunsborough & Districts CC, Cervantes GC, York GC, Guilderton GC and Pickering Brook GC all benefitted from a Lake Karrinyup donation of flagsticks and other essential golfing equipment.

“Small regional clubs are run by volunteers on limited budgets, so this donation, whilst modest by Lake Karrinyup standards, has a significant impact for the recipients,” Symons added.

“The demand for this equipment was high, with numerous other regional clubs missing out as all the gear was claimed within three hours of its availability being announced.”

Metro clubs looking to make equipment donations to regional clubs or support Sticks for Stix should contact Brett Symons. Call 0433 020 943 or .