Lachlan Wood three back in G4D Tour debut

27 Jun 2023 | All Abilities |

Queensland’s Lachlan Wood trails Australian All Abilities champion Kipp Popert by three strokes after the opening round of the G4D Tour @ Betfred British Masters at The Belfry in England.

Making his debut appearance on the European-based G4D Tour, Wood coupled three birdies with four bogeys in his round of 1-over as defending champion Popert (2-under 70) was the only player to break par.

Wood is one back of Canadian Kurtis Barkley (72) as he seeks to build on an impressive year that already boasts wins in the Victorian Inclusive Championship, Queensland All Inclusive Championship, the New Zealand All Abilities Championship and TPS Hunter Valley All Abilities.

Tied for eighth in the inaugural G4D Open in May, Wood is relishing the opportunity to compete against the world’s best All Abilities golfers.

“Learning about how the G4D Tour and the DP World Tour have made the Tour so inclusive and supportive of us on a world-class stage has motivated me a lot,” said the 32-year-old.

“I’m working extremely hard on every part of my game on and off the course so I can continue to climb up the World Rankings and compete across the globe against the best in the world.

“I could have only imagined opportunities like this, but to have it become real is life changing.

“I hope I can help inspire others to never give up, never stop dreaming and never stop pursuing your dreams, even if life throws you some bad cards or a life-changing injury or illness.”

Popert dominated the maiden G4D Tour season in 2022 and following his victory at Victoria Golf Club last December is determined to add further victories to a growing resume.

“I always want to win, that is all I want to do,” said Popert, who defeated Barkley and Chris Biggins in a play-off last year.

“I know that by playing good golf the wins will come. All I want to take care of is playing good golf and hopefully I get the win so I will give it my all.”

The G4D Tour @ Betfred British Masters is played in conjunction with the Betfred British Masters starting Thursday, Australians Min Woo Lee, David Micheluzzi, Jason Scrivener, Blake Windred and Kiwi Daniel Hillier all in the field.