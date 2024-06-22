Kyriacou in the mix as five Australians make Women’s PGA weekend

22 Jun 2024 | Professional golf | Women and girls | Tournaments | Golf Australia |

Five Australians have made it through to the weekend at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang lead on 6-under, with Steph Kyriacou heading the Aussie charge.

On a day where only 21 players broke par, and some of the biggest names put up big numbers, Kyriacou had one of the rounds of the day going before a late bogey saw her sign for a 3-under 69 and share of 12th on 1-under.

The Sydneysider joined on the weekend at Sahalee by Minjee Lee – who is tied for 33rd on 2-over – Gabi Ruffels, Hannah Green, Grace Kim and Kiwi Lydia Ko, with the group T52 on 4-over.

“Pretty solid all day. Hit it good off the tee, which definitely helps around here,” Kyriacou said summing her round.

“Putted good today, chipped good. Just like a couple errors, but overall, really good day.”

Making her third cut from three starts at the KPMG Women’s PGA, Kyriacou was in red figures early during the second round after making birdie at the 11th having started on the back nine of Sahalee. The Australian dropping back to even par for the day following bogey from the greenside bunker at the par-3 17th.

It was an immediate bounce back from the 23-year-old at the par-5 18th, where she provided one of Friday’s highlights with a chip-in eagle from the front of the green to make the turn in 2-under.

Kyriacou climbing further up the leaderboard as she headed for the clubhouse, with the two-time Ladies European Tour winner making back-to-back birdies at the par-3 fifth and par-5 seventh. Her second bogey off the day coming when missing the par-4 eighth green with her approach.

“I feel like I've been playing good. I'm in a good spot mentally, in a good spot going into the weekend, so see what we can do,” Kyriacou said.

“It's always good being in contention, especially a major.

“I've learnt in the last couple majors where I haven't gone so well over the weekend, so just going to try my best and see where that gets me.”

Also starting on the 10th and bogeying the eighth on day two, it was a tale of two nines for Lee in her even par 72 after sitting 1-under through nine holes, with the two-time major winner mixing one birdie and eight pars in her outward half.

Looking to move into contention, Lee’s second nine got started in the wrong direction with two bogeys at the first and second, with the West Australian closing round two with a three hole stretch of birdie-bogey-birdie.

Kim was similarly well placed after nine holes having made three birdies in her opening four holes against one bogey, before a second nine that included four bogeys, one double and a lone birdie to sign for a 3-over 75.

In comparison, Ruffels’ second round 74 was fairly uneventful with three bogeys and one birdie to make her third cut at the majors this year, while Green failed to register a birdie on Friday when she played alongside Nelly Korda, who produced the most surprising round of the day with an 81 and third straight missed cut.

Likely feeling the lack of momentum in her group with Korda and defending champion Ruoning Yin who signed for 77, Green finished 5-over for the day and will be hoping for early bridies on Saturday to reignite her challenge for a third win in 2024.

The cut fell at 5-over-par, with Robyn Choi and Sarah Kemp on a 7-over total meaning they will be heading home, so too LPGA rookie Hira Naveed on 21-over.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is live on .

Australasian Scores T12 Steph Kyriacou -1 T33 Minjee Lee +2 T52 Grace Kim +4 T52 Gabi Ruffels +4 T52 Lydia Ko +4 T52 Hannah Green +4 MC Robyn Choi +7 MC Sarah Kemp +7 MC Hira Naveed +21