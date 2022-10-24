Kiwi men dominate, Aussie women take charge

24 Oct 2022 | Amateur golf |

The New Zealand men's team dominated day one to take a 5-1 lead, while the Australian women took a 4-2 advantage at the Senior Trans-Tasman Teams Matches at Tasmania Golf Club.

The biennial matches have returned from their Covid-19 pandemic induced hiatus with the men's and women's teams of six playing at the same venue at the same time for the first time, and it immediately produced a pair of contrasting results.

Australia's women swept the Monday morning fourball matches 3-0 before the New Zealanders fought back with two victories in the afternoon foursomes.

Fresh off her third consecutive Australian Senior Amateur title at Launceston Golf Club last week, Australian captain Sue Wooster led the charge by going undefeated with a 4&3 fourball win alongside Kim Burke and another 4&3 triumph, but with Carmen Palframan in the foursomes.

In the men's, Douglas Callum and Geoff Walker teamed up for Australia's sole win of the opening day as they claimed a one-up foursomes victory.

The New Zealand team hardly faulted throughout the day however, and the Australian men will need to pull off a major turnaround to lift the Sanctuary Cove Cup.

Tuesday's singles matches conclude the tournament with a further six points up for grabs in both the men's and women's competitions.