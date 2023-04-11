Kiwi leads girls, six boys tied at Australian Junior

11 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf |

Kiwi Eunseo Choi made six birdies to lead the girls’ championship while a bunch of the boys are tied at three-under par after round one of the Australian Junior Amateur in Hobart today.

Choi, a member of the NZ national team, shot an opening 69, four-under par, in the good conditions in the afternoon at Tasmania Golf Club to take the outright lead away from Queenslander Yuuki Tasada, who had a three-under 70 earlier in the day.

“Compared to yesterday’s practice round it was much better,” said Choi. “It was less windy, not horrible. It was really the perfect round I could ask for.”

A highlight was at the par-three fifth hole, where she almost aced with a hybrid club, eventually tapping in from centimetres from the hole.

“I really like this course because it feels similar to New Zealand,” said Aucklander Choi, a seven-time winner who helped NZ to fifth place at the Queen Sirikit Cup recently. “The greens are really pure, so I love it.”

Just four of the girls broke the par of 73 in round one, with Avondale’s Rachel Lee and Ann Jung, from New South Wales Golf Club, both well-placed at two-under 71.

Some big names are in the pack behind, with Victorians Molly McLean and Amelia Harris opening with 75s and Queenslander Sarah Hammett starting with a 77 in the 72-hole stroke play event.

The boys’ event is a logjam at the top with six players at three-under par 69 and another three at two-under within a shot of the lead.

The leading group includes Tasmania Golf Club product Elijah Monaghan who had strong parochial support on the course and whose 2-iron close to the flag on the par-5 third hole led to an eagle.

“I felt pretty good, hit the ball great, missed a few putts there late,” said Monaghan. “It was good to have the home support out there. I definitely felt the reception.

“The game’s in a good spot. Hole a few putts and anything can happen.”

The others who opened with 69 were Queenslanders Harry Takis and Wesley Hinton, New South Wales’ Jake Riley and Alex Radevski and New Zealander Cooper Moore.

Radevski made a miracle par-save after almost driving out of bounds on the first, reached four-under par through eight, and ultimately closed with a 69 that included five birdies.

“I played conservatively out there today, not too many mistakes,” he said.

First tee-offs in round two on Wednesday are at 7.15 am.