Kingston Beach girls thrive on AGF scholarships

05 Jun 2023 | Women and girls |

By Serrin Bertino

In its second year of funding, Kingston Beach Golf Club, just 15 minutes south of Hobart CBD, is fully behind the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program.

Board member Dianne Hunnibell is thrilled with how the program is evolving and is pleased the club is actively supporting girls to progress their golf.

“The club has agreed to offer all scholarship graduates an additional two years of complimentary membership,” she said.

“We hope that, in addition to the membership offered through the scholarship year, these extra years will help solidify an interest, and encourage girls to continue playing.”

Furthermore, all junior memberships at the club will include a TeeMates membership from October.

TeeMates is Golf Australia’s new interactive community for young golfers.

“Our aim is to provide more opportunity for our juniors to play with other juniors and be exposed to different courses,” said Hunnibell.

Christian Rainey, PGA Assistant Professional at the club, has been pleased with the increase in girls’ numbers and is excited on what is to come.

“It has been great to see some of last year’s graduates now competing in the local MyGolf Junior League,” he said.

“Our aim is to start this year’s intake of girls playing on our ‘Drive 100’ course.

“This is a five-hole course the club has created where kids (and Get into Golfers) tee-off from markers about 100 metres from each green.

“We will then assist them to start competing in MyGolf Junior League,” he said. Applications for 2024 club funding open 18 August 2023 and close 28 October 2023. Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia.

The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Find a local scholarship program near you. Visit for further information.

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Program in 2022, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.