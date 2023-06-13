King's Birthday honour for Dick Kirby

13 Jun 2023 | Industry news |

Former Victorian Golf Association President Dick Kirby has received an Order of Australia (OAM) in the King's Birthday Honours.

Kirby was honoured for service to golf, which included five years as President of the VGA from 2002-2007, a long association with the Golf Society of Australia and the Spring Valley Golf Club in Melbourne.

Kirby was elected to the VGA council in 1982 and remained for 25 years, ultimately being honoured with VGA life membership in 2007.

He was also Victorian delegate to the Australian Golf Union in this period and managed various Victorian teams on interstate trips.

He was treasurer of the Golf Society for 10 years and a committee member from 2000-2006, and was named a life member in 2019.

He was treasurer, president and vice-president of Spring Valley and also is a life member of that club.