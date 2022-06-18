Kim hunting second Epson Tour win

18 Jun 2022 | Professional golf |

Sydney’s Grace Kim is once again in the hunt for a victory on the Epson Tour, this time at the Ann Arbor’s Road to the LPGA event in Michigan.

Kim, who triumphed at the IOA Golf Classic last month, lodged a colourful scorecard with five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in her one-under second round of 71 to sit in third position at five-under, four shots behind leader Pavarisa Yoktuan of Thailand.

The 21-year-old is in sixth position on the ‘Race to the Card’ standings where the top-10 at season’s end earn an LPGA Tour card and is poised to rise further in those rankings with a strong finish this weekend.

On the premier women’s tour, US Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee eagled her final hole of the second round to stay in touch with the leaders at the halfway mark of the Meijer LPGA Classic, also in Michigan.

Lee is seven shots back from leader Jennifer Kupcho of the United States at seven-under in a tie for 12th, while Hannah Green is one shot behind her fellow West Australian.

Aaron Baddeley is well-positioned after two rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open in Kansas.

Baddeley has shot rounds of 65 and 66 to be nine-under par and is trailing leader Norman Xiong of the United States by four strokes.

Harrison Endycott, who won the Huntsville Championship last month, is one shot back from Baddeley.