Kialla rises from the floods

08 Nov 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Two years on from the devastating 2022 floods which inundated Kialla Golf Club, the northern Victorian club finally has its operations fully up and running, in part thanks to the generosity of nearby golfers and clubs.

The clubhouse was reopened recently after prolonged repairs and renovations, and a massive fundraising golf day run by the Goulburn Murray Golf Association chalked up more than $3000 to help.

The day was entitled ‘rising from the floods’, and was the concept of the Goulburn Murray Golf Association, which provided all the prizes and an on-course barbecue. Golfers from 12 different clubs in the region attended, showing the support for Kialla within the fraternity.

Floodwaters from the Honeysuckle Creek which runs adjacent to the course devastated the clubhouse in October, 2022.

For two years since, the club has battled to work through an insurance claim and sought government support to rebuild. “We’ve spent two summers on the verandah, and it’s hot,” said Vice President Brian Reiners. “And the opposite when it’s cold. But give the members their due, they’ve stayed with us.”

The challenge has been immense. Kialla has been using a builders’ hut as an office and port-a-loos for toilets. A couple of pateo heaters were all that they had for warmth in winter. With the renovations, the club now has a new kitchen and toilets, and new flooring in the main hall.

“We’ve done it tough,” said Reiners. “If you take in Covid, it’s really four years since we’ve been able to have a social event. It could have killed the club. Now we’ve got some bookings, and we’re up and running again.”

GMGA secretary David Roberts said he was delighted to see golfers band together.

“They were very appreciative of the day,” he said. “They’re keen, and they’re finally up and going again.”