Golf Course ID: 40106, 18 hole

Welcome to the Keperra Country Golf Club, a 27 hole, championship golf course located 15 minutes from the CBD. Established in 1931, Keperra has a rich golfing tradition and has produced such professional golfers as John Senden, Peter Senior and Jeff Woodland and offers a warm and friendly environment for members, corporate and social golfers alike. Tucked away at the base of the Tailor range, a relaxed yet challenging course awaits golfers of all levels. Combined with its clubhouse and function facilities, Keperra Country Golf Club is the ideal venue for Weddings, Conferences and Corporate Golf Days. Currently open to Membership across all categories, we look forward to welcoming you to our Club.