Keperra continues dedication to women's golf

19 Feb 2024 | R&A Charter | Women and girls |

Keperra Country Golf Club in Brisbane has continued its long-standing dedication to improving opportunities for women in golf by becoming the latest signatory to the R&A Women in Golf Charter. As the first golf club in Australia to remove the word “associates” from its membership categories, Keperra has long been committed increasing the number of women and girls playing golf. The R&A Women in Golf charter aims to enable more women and girls to maximise their potential at all levels of the sport, and becoming a signatory is a commitment to that. Club President Rod Rhodes said signing the charter would help the club build on the initiatives it has already put in place to advance and enhance golf for women and girls. In 2020, Keperra expanded its acclaimed R&A accredited amateur championship, the Keperra Bowl, to include girls and women. Keperra is also a proud participant in the Golf Australia women's Get into Golf clinics and establishing a pathway program to club membership for women who have completed these clinics. The club has also welcomed Golf Australia Participation Officer for Queensland, Virginia Irwin as teaching PGA professional. “Signing the charter will help to guide us in what steps we can take to further open up opportunities for girls and women and support their golfing journeys,” Mr Rhodes said. “It is important that both existing and new female club members feel valued and enjoy our friendly club environment, whether they are playing socially or taking part in competitions. “Our female participation numbers over the last few years have grown significantly – not necessarily within the membership space, but those coming to play at the club with friends and just enjoying themselves and what golf has to offer. “In the younger demographic, we continue to see more and more girls signing up for our school holiday clinics and coming through our junior development program. “These are areas that will be part of our focus as we move forward and shape an action plan in line with the charter.”