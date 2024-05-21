21 May 2024 | Participation | Amateur golf |

When nine-year-old Keira Woods arrived at Mount Xavier with her dad, little did she know she was about to have the round of her young life.

Playing from the adult tees in the women's competition, Keira carded an unbelievable 48 stableford points, kickstarted by a hole-in-one on the second hole.

The Bacchus Marsh West golfer has only been playing the game for 18 months, but her mum Claire says Keira's caught the bug completely.

"We didn't expect her to do as well as she has so quickly," Claire laughed.

Keira's magical day at Mount Xavier was the culmination of a lot of learnings since she first picked up a club. Part of the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Scholarship program, Keira has been under the guidance of Zach Baker at her club.

Also helping Keira on her golfing journey was being part of her club's junior pennant team. Being the youngest member, Keira was a reserve but ended up being called up for the backend of the season. She is pictured below with her silver medal.

Mum Claire is so proud of what Keira has achieved since starting golf, and, as a golfer herself, is pleased there is so much opportunity around for her daughter.

"It's such a wonderful opportunity to be able to access all this stuff, there was never that much around when I was growing up," said Claire.

"Particularly on the Surf Coast and the Ballarat region, she also had a scholarship with the Ballarat District Girl's golf squad.

"I was just really disappointed that I wasn't there to see the hole-in-one!"