Kathrine Kirk Classic: Three-in-a-row for Hammett

At just 16, Sarah Hammett has produced an incredible week of golf at Maroochy River to claim her third consecutive Katherine Kirk Classic title.

Hammett, from Emerald Lakes Golf Club, finished at 11-under par, five shots clear of the runner-up, Yuuki Takada from Southport Golf Club.

Although not matching her course-record 60 from last year, Hammett was consistent across the three days on the Sunshine Coast layout. Her 7-under 65 on Monday really separated her from the rest of the field.

"The course suits me really well", she said.

“Although I didn't hole as many putts as last year, I felt my game was still really solid these past few days.

"I am looking forward to the rest of the school holidays with the Jack Newton International next week, and then preparing for the Keperra Bowl.

“[Kirk] is a real inspiration to junior girls and how she supports this event each year."

Golf Australia would like to acknowledge the generosity and support of LPGA Touring Professional Katherine Kirk for her continued involvement in this event and support of junior girls golf in Queensland.

