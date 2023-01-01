Katherine Country Club (NT)

The Katherine Country Club provides a quality par 72 course with meticulously caretaken greens. With the course a par 72 with 9 holes and 2 different tee blocks on each hole. The course presents an interesting challenge with the signature difficult holes (6th & 15th) being some of the toughest in the Territory. With long par 5's and a few long par 3's, the course can be quite challenging for the players. Visitors are welcome to the course from Monday to Saturday. Competitions are held each Sunday and visitors with a current Golf Link membership are welcome to compete.