Karl Vilips wins Pac-12 title in Arizona

29 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

Australia's top ranked amateur golfer Karl Vilips has clinched one of the biggest individual titles of his career - the 2024 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championship - at Desert Forest Golf Club in Arizona.

The West Australian, who plays his US college golf at Stanford University, started his final round three shots off the pace, and produced a gutsy 3-under-par 68 to claim the championship by one.

Vilips is the 16th Stanford golfer to claim the individual title, joining famous Stanford alumni Tiger Woods, Patrick Rodgers and Maverick McNealy.

"The gameplan heading into today was just to be aggressive. I'd been hitting driver around the place a lot this week compared to others I think, and that was a big part of the success," he said.

"Just not having any big mistakes, which I felt like I did a good job of and trying to avoid the three putts. Pretty simple."

Coming into the championship, Vilips was the 26th ranked man in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, with this latest win sure to give him a further boost.

Those who have followed Vilips’ story will be aware of his multiple world championship titles before the age of 10, but as he approaches what has always seemed a destined professional career, the Australian representative is still putting wins on the board.

He pre-qualified for last year's US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, and although he missed the cut, Vilips looked at home amongst the game’s elite.

As a Senior, this will be Vilips’ final year at Stanford and his last year playing college golf.