Justice Bosio comes up trumps in all-Aussie final

13 Jul 2024 | Women and girls | Tournaments | Amateur golf | Golf Australia |

Australia was guaranteed a winner of the 122 nd PNGA Women’s Amateur Championship in the United States, with Justice Bosio eventually prevailing over fellow Queenslander Hannah Reeves in the 36-hole final.

Bosio reached the final at Tacoma Golf & Country Club in Washington by defeating local Grace Lee 4&2, while Reeves secured her match-up with her state teammate by downing Niuniu Zhao 5&4 in her semi-final.

Regularly spending time together at home, and travelling together for the US summer, including as Bosio pointed out following her win sharing a king size bed this week, the pair squared the first hole before Caboolture’s Bosio went 1-up at the next.

“Hannah and I see each other two to three times a week at home, and we're actually travel buddies for the last five weeks. So yeah, we're pretty close and it was pretty crazy that we ended up in the final together,” Bosio said.

“I think we both felt very comfortable. We were obviously competitive and we both wanted to win, but at the same time you would be happy for the other one if they won.”

Reeves managed to get the match back to all square with a birdie at the fourth hole, but once Bosio won the sixth hole she remained in charge for the remainder of the match that she eventually claimed 6&5.

“It feels great. I haven't had a win for a while and to do it overseas as well is really cool,” Bosio said.

Losing the 18 th hole, Bosio went to the lunch break 4-up in the match and immediately pressed her advantage three holes into the second 18, with her driver coming to life late in the tournament and a new putter part of the winning formula.

“My driver was a bit rusty for the first couple rounds. I just got a new putter and I think I really liked the greens here and I definitely sunk a few putts in the last round,” Bosio said.

“Today I stumped a few shots, which was really good. I think my iron play was definitely the highlight today.”

Claiming her first World Amateur Golf Ranking counting victory since the 2023 Keperra Bowl, Bosio’s world No.55 ranking is sure to improve following the victory that also earns her a guaranteed start at the US Women’s Amateur.

“I've played in two before, but I've never made the match play, so hopefully the third time's a charm,” Bosio said of the US Women’s Amateur that begins on August 5 at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma.