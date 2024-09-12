Junior stars gather in Melbourne for national camp

12 Sep 2024 | Amateur golf |

Fourteen of Australia’s top junior golfers are benefitting from the Golf Australia national camp in Melbourne this week.

The golfers are gathered at the Australian Golf Centre in Sandringham for sessions that include nutrition, short-game competitions, media, mental performance, 3D swing analysis and physical preparation.

“Any time you can get the best players and the elite level coaches together it’s a great learning environment for them,” said Brad James, General Manager of High Performance for Golf Australia.

“Camps are put in place as a learning environment and are to value add to these environments that they have in their own states.”

Two players who would have been at the camp, Kayan Mudadana (NSW) and Wes Hindle (Queensland) could not attend because they are in America with 2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith as part of his scholarship.

The national junior camps were traditionally held in Texas and and before that at Moonah Links in Victoria, but more recently have moved to AGC in Melbourne with its amazing facilities.

The camp concludes on Thursday.