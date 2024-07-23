Junior opportunity for Queensland clubs

23 Jul 2024 | Participation |

Queensland Golf clubs and facilities have been given a major opportunity to increase engagement with juniors thanks to a Queensland State Government initiative.

The government recently announced that 300,000 Fair Play Vouchers valued at $200 each would be available from July 15 across the state to help families keep their kids between the ages of five and 17 active in organised sport.

Golf Australia’s State Manager-Queensland, Luke Bates said: “This is a great opportunity for Queensland golf clubs and facilities to get more juniors into the game.”

Once a club or facility has signed up as an activity provider a FairPlay voucher can be used to reduce the cost of membership, registration or participation fees.

Bates urged golf clubs to act quickly to capitalise on the initiative as the vouchers are available to all sports and have already been heavily subscribed.

“Once signed up as an activity provider a fair play voucher can be redeemed by a parent/guardian and then used anytime over the current financial year,” he said. “The $200 voucher can be used to pay for memberships, or programs such as MyGolf clinics.

“The sheer volume of vouchers on hand and the fact that they are available to all Queensland kids aged between five and 17 years makes it something that we urge clubs and facilities to consider very carefully.”

Woodford Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast is one club that has already capitalised.

The club put a call-out to members recently and according to General Manager Dean Dagen, immediately had around five new juniors on course over the weekend.

At Woodford, the club has around 50 juniors compared with just 20 two years ago, evidence of the boom in the sport.

“It (the vouchers) are definitely worth it,” said Dagen. “It’s good for all sports, but it’s nice that golf is tapping into it.”

Register for Fair Play vouchers