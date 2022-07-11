Junior girls boom in Tasmania

11 Jul 2022 | Participation |

Adam Holden, PGA Teaching Professional at Tasmania Golf Club, once taught golf on the other side of the Pacific Ocean and witnessed the growth in junior girls' participation.

As he now instructs the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship recipients at Tasmania, he is noticing a similar trend.

“When I coached golf in Ontario, Canada, junior girls were the fastest growing demographic,” Holden said.

Holden is seeing the same growth back home and believes the Apple Isle is at the dawn of an exciting new period for golf.

“I think the introduction of the scholarship program is the beginning of a great movement in Tasmania,” he said.

“At our club, the five girls are dedicated to the program, motivated to practicing, have progressed their golf and more importantly their confidence to play on-course and play a full round. One of the scholarship recipients has already obtained her handicap and beginning to play in some club competitions with success.”

“This program works well. They really enjoy the group sessions with the girls developing friendships and it is just going to gain more and more momentum throughout Tasmania.”

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2022, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Jack Newton Junior Golf, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Visit for further information.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.