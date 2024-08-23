23 Aug 2024 | Industry News |

Join us at the 2024 Victorian Golf Industry Awards Night

by Golf Australia

VicIndustry24_image

It is time once again to celebrate all things golf in Victoria. Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia, Golf Management Australia and the Victorian Golf Course Superintendents Association will be coming together at the Victorian Golf Industry Awards Night.

The event will be held on Thursday October 31, at Southern Golf Club in Keysborough.

With the game that’s growing in numbers, from the beginner to the professional, it’s very important to acknowledge how you get there, who helped you, who went the extra mile; who in the industry is not just growing the game but enjoying it with others.

This is the night where we can recognise this contribution.

For full details click here.

To purchase tickets click here.

