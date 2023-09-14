Join us at the 2023 Victorian Golf Industry Awards Night

14 Sep 2023 | Industry news |

It is time once again to celebrate all things golf in Victoria. Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia, Golf Management Australia and the Victorian Golf Course Superintendents Association will be coming together at the Victorian Golf Industry Awards Night.

The event will be held on Friday October 27, at Huntingdale Golf Club in Oakleigh South.

With our game experiencing a sustained period of growth, with more Victorians playing more golf; our clubs enjoying strong membership levels and engagement and improving their facilities; and the number of professional tournaments in our state continuing to climb, it’s very important we acknowledge how we got there, who helped us, who went the extra mile and who in the industry is not just growing the game but enjoying it with others.

This is the night where we can recognise this contribution.

