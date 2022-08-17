Join us at the 2022 Victorian Golf Industry Awards Night

17 Aug 2022 | Industry news |

Join in the celebrations of everything golf in Victoria with Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia, Golf Management Australia and the Victorian Golf Course Superintendents Association at the Victorian Golf Industry Awards Night.

The event will be held on Thursday 20 October at the Arts Centre Melbourne - The Pavilion from 6:30pm.

The big achievements of the last twelve months and those who made significant contributions to Victorian golf, both past and present through the Victorian Golf Hall of Fame, will be recognised throughout the formal evening.

To purchase tickets and for full details, .