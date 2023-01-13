Jessen, Barclay win SA Junior Masters

13 Jan 2023 | Amateur golf |

Imogen Jessen and George Barclay are the 2023 South Australian Junior Masters champions after securing a pair of impressive victories at Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Friday.

Adelaide local Jessen, who plays out of Kooyonga Golf Club, shot the lowest score to par in the 54-hole event to win by six strokes at three-under.

The South Australian junior representative produced consecutive 71s in Thursday's back-to-back rounds before holding on with a final round 74 to lift the trophy.

West Australian Barclay was the only boy to break par as he finished one-under and two shots clear of his nearest rivals.

The Joondalup Country Club member bookended his tournament with rounds of 73 and 74 but it was his four-under par second round 68 that catapulted him victory.

He carded five birdies and a sole bogey in his Thursday afternoon masterpiece that was the joint low round of the week.

Fellow West Australian Josiah Edwards of Gosnells Golf Club fired a 68 in the opening round but finished in a tie for second at one-over par alongside Bonnie Doon Golf Club's Maximilian Fischer.

Meanwhile, the girls podium was rounded out by Queenslanders Mikayla Dyal (Royal Queensland) and Elly Petersen (Surfers Paradise) who finished three-over par.