13 Jan 2023 | Amateur golf |

Jessen, Barclay win SA Junior Masters

by Dane Heverin

George Barclay and Imogen Jessen.

Imogen Jessen and George Barclay are the 2023 South Australian Junior Masters champions after securing a pair of impressive victories at Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Friday.

Adelaide local Jessen, who plays out of Kooyonga Golf Club, shot the lowest score to par in the 54-hole event to win by six strokes at three-under.

The South Australian junior representative produced consecutive 71s in Thursday's back-to-back rounds before holding on with a final round 74 to lift the trophy.

West Australian Barclay was the only boy to break par as he finished one-under and two shots clear of his nearest rivals.

The Joondalup Country Club member bookended his tournament with rounds of 73 and 74 but it was his four-under par second round 68 that catapulted him victory.

He carded five birdies and a sole bogey in his Thursday afternoon masterpiece that was the joint low round of the week.

Fellow West Australian Josiah Edwards of Gosnells Golf Club fired a 68 in the opening round but finished in a tie for second at one-over par alongside Bonnie Doon Golf Club's Maximilian Fischer.

Meanwhile, the girls podium was rounded out by Queenslanders Mikayla Dyal (Royal Queensland) and Elly Petersen (Surfers Paradise) who finished three-over par.

Girls scores

Boys scores

Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.

Related News

Golf Australia Logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use