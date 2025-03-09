Jang, Moring surge on Sunday to win Riversdale Cup titles

09 Mar 2025 | Amateur golf |

The storied Riversdale Cup produced more final-day drama in its 2025 edition with two come-from-behind winners at Riversdale Golf Club in Melbourne on Sunday.

Ann Jang, from the New South Wales Golf Club, birdied the first playoff hole to prevent Amelia Harris (Yarra Yarra) from repeating her women’s event success from 2023, while Max Moring (Yarra Yarra) won the men’s title by closing with a 6-under-par 66 to run down Hamish Farquharson (Metropolitan).

Seventeen-year-old Jang fired a final round of 5-under-par 68 in the final round to catch Harris, who had started a blustery Sunday with a six-shot lead, the duo finishing the 72 holes at 2-under.

A former Australian Junior champion, Jang birdied four of her final seven holes to be one shot in front when she finished her round, with Harris in the group behind.

After bogeys on the 16th and 17th, the Victorian calmly birdied the short par-4 finale to draw level but couldn’t get up and down in the playoff, while Jang hit an outstanding bunker shot to inside two metres and rolled in the putt for the clinching three.

“Winning the tournament is just such a gift to me,” Jang said.

“I wasn't even thinking about winning. I was just focusing on my golf, on my swing and putting, and now I'm here.”

Jang’s win sees her name added to a women’s trophy that also features LPGA Tour members Sarah Kemp and Karis Davidson.

Moring trailed Farquharson by five shots overnight but ate into his fellow Victorian’s margin with birdies at the fifth, sixth and eighth holes.

Another clump of birdies came at the 10th, 12th and 13th while Farquharson gave up the lead when he bogeyed the par-4 16th, a birdie at the final hole not quite enough to force the second Sunday playoff.

Moring finished on 11-under-par after earlier rounds of 65-72-74.

“It's awesome to win here. This is one of my favourite events of the year, so it's great to get my name on the trophy,” Moring said after coming the latest winner of Australia’s second oldest amateur event.

“I was in the final group a couple of years ago, so it's nice to get over the line.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the eventual winner, who had to overcome the unwanted surprise of a shank from the middle of the fairway on the seventh hole. He recovered from that mishap to make a par-5 and ended up being bogey-free in the final round.

“That kept the momentum going. That's probably the highlight and a pivotal moment,” the 19-year-old.

Moring joins a list of Riversdale Cup winners that includes Robert Allenby, Aaron Baddeley and Mike Clayton.

Tom Ryan from Eastwood Golf Club clinched the All Abilities title by a shot after driving the green on the final hole and making a birdie to hold off Steven Alderson (Willunga)

Highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 15th on Sunday, Ryan shot rounds of 73-76 to Alderson’s 77-73.