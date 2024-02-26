26 Feb 2024 | Clubs & Facilities | Participation | Women and girls |

It’s time to vote for the winner of the 2023 Visionary of the Year.

The award, which honours outstanding initiatives within the golf community that show leadership towards gender equality while inspiring, educating, and empowering others to follow.

The 2023 winner will be announced March after the public vote.

There were eight monthly nominations for the 2023 award, and they have now been filtered to three finalists.

“Some of the work that is being done in the gender equity space at golf clubs and facilities in Australia is truly amazing,” said Megan Carr, Acting Head of Clubs and Facilities, Golf Australia.

“They are providing fabulous opportunities for women and girls to participate and lead in our sport.

“The concept of Visionary of the Year is not only to reward those pieces of work, but also to help inspire others in the industry to follow.

“We think that over the four years of the award, it has proven to be a valuable tool in our quest to engage with women and girls at a genuine level.”

Golf Australia is pleased to present the following three finalists. All are in contention to win $10,000 worth of products from the latest Callaway REVA product range, which is designed specifically for women’s golf.

Red Cliffs Golf Club (Victoria), for listening and acting upon a community need to get into golf:

Woodlands Golf Club (Victoria), for introducing changed that boosted women’s membership by more than 10 percent:

Windaroo Lakes Golf Club (Queensland), for recognising the importance of social interaction in growing women’s and girls’ participation:

To vote for your favourite Visionary, head to

By voting, you have the chance to win a $500 Drummond e-voucher.

Voting opens 9am (AEDT) Monday 26 February and closes 6pm (AEDT) Sunday 10 March.

Past winners of the Visionary of the Year are Shepparton Golf Club (2021) and Mt Macedon Golf Club (2022).

For more information on Visionary of the Year, including written case studies, head to