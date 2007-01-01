Golf Course ID: 41411, 9 hole

The Isis Golf Club (also known as Childers Golf Club) is without doubt one of the best 9 hole courses in Queensland country. Situated just five minutes drive from the historic township of Childers, and 35 minutes drive from Bundaberg Regional Airport, the 5,556 metre par 70 (for men) and 71 (for women) course provides a true golfing experience.

Lush fairways lined with magnificent old trees, excellent greens and the odd bunker or two provide enough stimulation for even the most proficient golfer. There are only nine greens. but most tees have 2 options which means you can play a full 18 holes and not be bored. Having played the course once, you will want to come back again!