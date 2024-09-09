09 Sep 2024 | Industry News |
Still teeing it up at 100
by Martin Blake
Australia has another 100-year-old golfer, after Isabel Sutherland celebrated the milestone at the Claremont Golf Club in Hobart.
She is one of a handful of centenarians around the country still playing golf.
Forty-four years ago she was organized for some golf lessons by her husband, and Isabel has not stopped playing.
“Very good therapy,” she told ABC news. “Some mornings you feel a bit off, we all do, you go to golf, you forget about yourself.”
Claremont embraced the day with a full celebration including pipers to note Isabel’s Scottish ancestry, and a cake.
Despite her reticence, she was celebrated as a legend of the club.
Claremont’s media manager Sally-Ann Bosworth said the veteran still played twice a week, walking the full 18 holes.
“She’s unbelievable, Isabel,” said Bosworth.
“I’m not very special, just a lady from Scotland,” Isabel Sutherland told ABC.
“I advise anyone to take up golf. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”
