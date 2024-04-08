New facilities now open at Morack thanks to major investment

08 Apr 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

The redeveloped Morack Public Golf in the Melbourne suburb of Vermont South is proving to be a major hit following a multi-million dollar investment from the local council and course’s new operator.

Whitehorse Council Mayor Denise Massoud officially opened the new facility at a special event attended by councillors, staff and stakeholders on March 14.

It was followed by a Tee Off celebration weekend for families and the community.

The opportunity to redevelop the popular golf course was first identified by council in 2016 as it looked to ensure a contemporary golf offering was offered in Melbourne's east.

Construction began in June 2022 and finished in October 2023, with soft launches of new attractions earlier this year.

Three key attractions have been added to Morack Public Golf alongside the existing 18-hole golf course, including:

A rebuilt multipurpose pavilion with function spaces, a golf shop and new food and drink offerings, including Café M.

A redeveloped 28-bay driving range equipped with TopTracer Range technology, including premium bays for group play and food and drink delivery.

A new architecturally-designed 18-hole mini-golf course.

Council invested $12.1 million in the redevelopment and Swing Factory, the course's new operator, contributed funding for the fit-out and mini golf.

Cr Massoud said the project was "a pivotal and strategic investment in the health and wellbeing of the Whitehorse community”.

"These upgrades and new additions will reaffirm Morack Public Golf as one of the best and most loved courses in Melbourne's east and allow it to be enjoyed by generations of families to come," she said.

"An exciting new chapter in the long history of Morack Public Golf has begun, and we look forward to welcoming golf lovers, the local community and people from all over Melbourne to experience this redeveloped facility."