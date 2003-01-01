Golf Course ID: 31010, 18 hole
Inverleigh Golf Club (VIC)
Public course
Golf course
Sand green
Inverleigh Golf Club is situated 27kms west of Geelong off the Hamilton Highway on 56 hectares of local heavily picturesque timbered bushland. The course features well grassed fairways which bring strategically placed trees into play and sandscrapes which are among the best in the district. Local wildlife including kangaroos and wallabies are prominent around the course, and there is an abundance of bird life. The course is in its best condition between the months of March to November. Social groups are always welcome, bookings preferred.
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
Contact Details
244 Common Road
Inverleigh VIC 3321