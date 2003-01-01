Golf Course ID: 31010, 18 hole

Inverleigh Golf Club is situated 27kms west of Geelong off the Hamilton Highway on 56 hectares of local heavily picturesque timbered bushland. The course features well grassed fairways which bring strategically placed trees into play and sandscrapes which are among the best in the district. Local wildlife including kangaroos and wallabies are prominent around the course, and there is an abundance of bird life. The course is in its best condition between the months of March to November. Social groups are always welcome, bookings preferred.