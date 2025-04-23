23 Apr 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |
Interstate Teams announced for Perth matches
by Patrick Taylor
The teams that will battle it out in next month's Australian Interstate Teams Matches have been announced, with the country’s best amateurs ready to showcase their talents at Melville Glades Golf Club from May 5-7.
Since 2020, the event has been combined to feature men and women on the same team, with Victoria winning in 2022 and 2024, while New South Wales won in 2023. The event was not played in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.
Last year it was Victoria who took home the prestigious state honour at Southport Golf Club on the Gold Coast. While players such as Jasper Stubbs, Connor McDade and Phoenix Campbell have all since turned their focus to the professional game, the 'Big V' still has some returning talent.
Abel Eduard, Molly McLean, Jazy Roberts and Amelia Harris are all back for Victoria, McLean and Harris both hoping to make it three wins in four years having both also been part of the victorious 2022 team.
New South Wales, who were victorious in 2023, are also boasting a strong outfit, which includes both reigning adidas Australian Amateur champions in Rachel Lee and Jye Halls.
Also lining up for the 'Blues' is the well-credentialled Ella Scaysbrook and Declan O'Donovan, whose name was a constant on Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia leaderboards this past summer.
Many players who played in the recent Junior Interstate Teams matches will be representing their states again in Perth, including Australian Junior Girls champion Raegan Denton from South Australia.
Australian Interstate Teams
New South Wales
Ella Scaysbrook
Rachel Lee
Annika Rathbone
Charlotte Perkins
Sophie Eppelstun
Declan O'Donovan
Jye Halls
Coby Carruthers
Blake Phillips
Kayun Mudadana
Queensland
Hannah Reeves
Shyla Singh
Grace Rho
Ionna Muir
Godiva Kim
Billy Dowling
Lincoln Morgan
Joshua Reid
Wesley Hinton
Chase Oberle
South Australia
Raegan Denton
Amelia Whinney
Stephanie Keylock
Elyse Kozlovic
Jaime Hards
Sam Earl
Joshua Grundel
Kade Bryant
Jackson Leonard
Billy Cawthorne
Tasmania
Mackenzie Thomas
Jorjah Bailey
Jessie Richmond
Lorissa Dobson
Billie Richmond
Mitch Van Noord
Jonty Lunson
Elijah Monaghan
Brayden Field
James Robinson
Victoria
Amelia Harris
Jazy Roberts
Jaehee Yun
Molly McLean
Sophie Mann
Abel Eduard
Hamish Farquharson
Jackson Green
Max Moring
Nick Horvath
Western Australia
Amanda Gan
Valerie Khuu
Isabella Leniartek
Pantita Phobubpa
Katie Seol
Adam Baillie
George Barclay
Josiah Edwards
Connor Fewkes
Spencer Harrison
