Interstate Teams announced for Perth matches

The teams that will battle it out in next month's Australian Interstate Teams Matches have been announced, with the country’s best amateurs ready to showcase their talents at Melville Glades Golf Club from May 5-7.

Since 2020, the event has been combined to feature men and women on the same team, with Victoria winning in 2022 and 2024, while New South Wales won in 2023. The event was not played in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

Last year it was Victoria who took home the prestigious state honour at Southport Golf Club on the Gold Coast. While players such as Jasper Stubbs, Connor McDade and Phoenix Campbell have all since turned their focus to the professional game, the 'Big V' still has some returning talent.

Abel Eduard, Molly McLean, Jazy Roberts and Amelia Harris are all back for Victoria, McLean and Harris both hoping to make it three wins in four years having both also been part of the victorious 2022 team.

New South Wales, who were victorious in 2023, are also boasting a strong outfit, which includes both reigning adidas Australian Amateur champions in Rachel Lee and Jye Halls.

Also lining up for the 'Blues' is the well-credentialled Ella Scaysbrook and Declan O'Donovan, whose name was a constant on Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia leaderboards this past summer.

Many players who played in the recent Junior Interstate Teams matches will be representing their states again in Perth, including Australian Junior Girls champion Raegan Denton from South Australia.

Australian Interstate Teams

New South Wales

Ella Scaysbrook

Rachel Lee

Annika Rathbone

Charlotte Perkins

Sophie Eppelstun

Declan O'Donovan

Jye Halls

Coby Carruthers

Blake Phillips

Kayun Mudadana

Queensland

Hannah Reeves

Shyla Singh

Grace Rho

Ionna Muir

Godiva Kim

Billy Dowling

Lincoln Morgan

Joshua Reid

Wesley Hinton

Chase Oberle

South Australia

Raegan Denton

Amelia Whinney

Stephanie Keylock

Elyse Kozlovic

Jaime Hards

Sam Earl

Joshua Grundel

Kade Bryant

Jackson Leonard

Billy Cawthorne

Tasmania

Mackenzie Thomas

Jorjah Bailey

Jessie Richmond

Lorissa Dobson

Billie Richmond

Mitch Van Noord

Jonty Lunson

Elijah Monaghan

Brayden Field

James Robinson

Victoria

Amelia Harris

Jazy Roberts

Jaehee Yun

Molly McLean

Sophie Mann

Abel Eduard

Hamish Farquharson

Jackson Green

Max Moring

Nick Horvath

Western Australia

Amanda Gan

Valerie Khuu

Isabella Leniartek

Pantita Phobubpa

Katie Seol

Adam Baillie

George Barclay

Josiah Edwards

Connor Fewkes

Spencer Harrison