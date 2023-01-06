Internationals seize MOTA crowns

06 Jan 2023 | Amateur golf |

Englishman John Gough and Japan's Yuna Araki shook off all challengers to win the men's and women's championships at the Master Of The Amateurs at Southern Golf Club in Melbourne today. Gough began the final round with a one-shot lead and quickly established a buffer with six birdies and no dropped shots in his opening 10 holes. Not even two bogeys on the back nine could stop the English Amateur champion and world No. 19 as he cruised to a 4-shot win at 15-under par, with Scotland's Gregor Tait the runner-up at 11-under. Western Australian Josh Greer closed with a 71 to finish the leading Aussie at 6-under par in a tie for fifth overall. Japan's Araki, the women's world No. 11, showed her class by clinging to her 54-hole lead throughout, despite being challenged by countrywoman Mamika Shinchi. Ultimately six consecutive birdies on the back nine did it for Araki, who won by six shots from Schinchi at 12-under par.

