16 Dec 2022 | Women and girls |
Grace Kim inspiring the next generation of girls
by Golf Australia
The Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Girls Golf Scholarship program has recently delivered it’s 2022 scholarship recipients with some very special and unique experiences …
“How old were you when you got your handicap?”
“What is the best mindset to have when playing?”
These were just a few of the questions girls asked Grace Kim, one of Australia’s top ranked women golfers on a recent zoom call.
The session, which enabled girls from across Australia to tune in, was set up to inspire the next generation of girls to pursue and enjoy their golf.
With 683 girls part of the 2022 scholarship year, there is a lot of inspiring to do!
Tiffany Cherry, Head of Women and Girls Engagement at Golf Australia relays the importance of lifting the profile of women’s golf and connecting girls with role-models.
“The power of connecting teenagers with a relevant role model such as Grace, will help us retain more girls in golf.
“This online experience enables all girls, from Gove Golf Club in Arnhem Land, Northern Territory to girls at Bunbury Golf Club, Western Australia the chance to connect, learn and be inspired.”
Whilst girls living across the country were treated to a session with Grace, a few lucky scholarship recipients met their idols at the recent WPGA 50th birthday celebration at Kingston Heath Golf Club.
The who’s who of women’s golf were together in one room for this milestone event including Hannah Green and Minjee Lee (photographed with the girls).
Karen Lunn, CEO of the WPGA was thrilled to have the AGF scholarship girls involved.
“The event was a true celebration of women’s golf and what the WPGA has accomplished during its 50 years. To have the next generation of women golfers in the room and meeting their idols, was just the icing on the cake.”
With advice such as ‘one shot at a time - and one hole at a time is the best mindset to play good golf’ being offered by Grace Kim, the future of women’s golf is looking very promising.
For more information, visit theAustralian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program.
The Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia.The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Visit australiangolffoundation.org.au for further information.
The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.