Grace Kim inspiring the next generation of girls

16 Dec 2022 | Women and girls |

The Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Girls Golf Scholarship program has recently delivered it’s 2022 scholarship recipients with some very special and unique experiences …

“How old were you when you got your handicap?”

“What is the best mindset to have when playing?”

These were just a few of the questions girls asked Grace Kim, one of Australia’s top ranked women golfers on a recent zoom call.

The session, which enabled girls from across Australia to tune in, was set up to inspire the next generation of girls to pursue and enjoy their golf.

With 683 girls part of the 2022 scholarship year, there is a lot of inspiring to do!

Tiffany Cherry, Head of Women and Girls Engagement at Golf Australia relays the importance of lifting the profile of women’s golf and connecting girls with role-models.

“The power of connecting teenagers with a relevant role model such as Grace, will help us retain more girls in golf.

“This online experience enables all girls, from Gove Golf Club in Arnhem Land, Northern Territory to girls at Bunbury Golf Club, Western Australia the chance to connect, learn and be inspired.”