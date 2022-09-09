09 Sep 2022 | Industry news |
Ian James joins the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo line-up
by Australian Golf Media
We're delighted to be welcoming Ian James to the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo as a key speaker.
Ian believes, in a world that has seen mass-marketing and mass-merchandising evolve into social media with mass-relationships on a global scale, that there is room for personal, real-connection relationships within local real-world communities.
Ian is passionate about restoring connection within communities to deliver real financial growth and will speak on maximizing the return from a PGA Professional at the Expo profilling the financial and experience impact of aligning the PGA Professional to the business goals of the golf club.
Secure your tickets to the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo now.
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.