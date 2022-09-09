Ian James joins the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo line-up

09 Sep 2022 | Industry news |

We're delighted to be welcoming Ian James to the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo as a key speaker.

Ian believes, in a world that has seen mass-marketing and mass-merchandising evolve into social media with mass-relationships on a global scale, that there is room for personal, real-connection relationships within local real-world communities.

Ian is passionate about restoring connection within communities to deliver real financial growth and will speak on maximizing the return from a PGA Professional at the Expo profilling the financial and experience impact of aligning the PGA Professional to the business goals of the golf club.

