How to watch the Presidents Cup

20 Sep 2022 | Professional golf |

By Tony Webeck

It will be the subject of a Netflix documentary if the under-manned, underdog International team can find a way to upset the might of America at this week’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. Now in their 24th year without a win, the International team that generated so much momentum at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 2019 once again starts on the back foot but with a talismanic Australian leading the charge. Suspensions handed down by the PGA TOUR have forced changes to both teams but the lack of depth makes the International team the most significantly impacted. Ten members of the American team are currently inside the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking… and Max Homa soon will be after successfully defending his Fortinet Championship crown last week. It is a very different looking International team seeking to join the pantheon of sport’s greatest upsets. From an Australian context perhaps only the victory by Australia II at the 1983 America’s Cup would rival the odds the International team faces; Queensland’s “Neville Nobodies” taking the 1995 State of Origin Series amid the Super League war another fitting parallel. Entering his 10th Presidents Cup, Adam Scott is used to having the odds stacked against him but wants to harness the enthusiasm and fearlessness of his team’s seven first-timers to cause an upset for the ages. "It really was the start of a new look International team with a new logo and a new vibe and we came so close,” Scott said of the 16-14 defeat three years ago. "There’s been a lot of frustrations. It’s been very hard for us to put it all together and you know, I have to give Ernie (Els) a lot of credit. Our last captain really kind of changed things up, brought in a new structure for us to work around. "We’ve got a hard task every time we go out to beat an American team that’s just stacked full of great players. But I really believe we’re on the right path now, and I’m optimistic.” Joining Scott as the only Australians representing the International team is Sydneysider Cam Davis. The 2017 Australian Open champion was chosen by Captain Trevor Immelman for his aggressive play that he believes is suited to Quail Hollow. A driver change and use of the Stack System weighted training aid has provided Davis with a significant increase in distance off the tee in recent months, length he intends to use to take it to his highly-fancied American opponents. "I actually think it’s worked really well leading into the Presidents Cup because the carry I have now is going to be just enough to get over a lot of fairway bunkers that I might have been in six months ago,” Davis explained. "Every single one of those drivers that you get over that bunker gives you a wedge in instead of 8-iron from the bunker. Over time that is definitely going to lead to some low scores and closer shots into the green. "It’s been a good power play so far and I’m definitely going to keep sticking to it. "Since I’ve been doing that, my play has actually been a lot more consistent, and my driver has been a lot more consistent and leading to some better scores. "Hopefully that leads to some really good golf during a big tournament, namely the Presidents Cup.” Australia is also represented in the Junior Presidents Cup where rising Sydney star Jeffrey Guan will line up for Tim Clark’s International team. The two-day event will take place at Myers Park Country Club in Charlotte starting Monday. The Presidents Cup begins on Friday morning AEST with fourball matches followed by foursomes on Saturday morning. From 9pm on Saturday night there will be a full day of both fourball and foursomes matches with the Cup concluding with 12 singles matches from 2am Monday morning. TV coverage Friday 2.30am Opening Ceremony on Fox Sports 505 3am-10am Live Day 1 coverage on Fox Sports 505 Saturday 1.30am-10am Live Day 2 coverage on Fox Sports 505 9pm-8am Live Day 3 coverage on Fox Sports 505 Monday 2am-10am Live Day 4 coverage on Fox Sports 505 US team: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa. International team: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Corey Conners, Mito Pereira, Adam Scott, Taylor Pendrith, Sebastián Muñoz, Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, K.H. Lee. Championship site

