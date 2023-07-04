How to follow the US Women's Open

04 Jul 2023 | Professional golf |

The US Women’s Open heads to the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time in its history this week.

The event is the oldest of the Women’s majors, with the Harton S. Semple Trophy being one of the most prized in the sport.

Minjee Lee will be defending her title, with four other Australians and two New Zealanders in the field.

Lee finished T20 at the Women’s PGA two weeks ago but will be looking to climb the leaderboard even higher this week to claim her third major championship.

Among the other Australians in this week’s field is amateur Maddison Hinson-Tolchard. The West Australian, who now pays college golf at Oklahoma State University, was one of this year’s recipients of the Karrie Webb scholarship.

“The week was really awesome to get to know [Karrie], use her as a resource to ask her a lot of questions…. It was really cool to sort of pick her brain”, said Hinson-Tolchard following her week with Karrie Webb at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

This will be Hinson-Tolchard’s first major championship, and she has her sights on finishing as the low-amateur of the week.

Minjee Lee and Maddison Hinson Tolchard will be joined by Hannah Green, Grace Kim, and Gabriela Ruffels, making up the Australian contingent in the field.

THE COURSE

Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of the most famous courses in world golf. The Californian site has played host to the men’s US Open six times, but this will be the first time the women’s US Open will be played there.

The course was originally designed by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant, with the objective to fit as many holes as possible along the rugged and impressive coastline. Revisions have been made over the years, including some by Alistair Mackenzie.

PRIZE POOL

$US10 million

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minjee Lee (defending champion), world No. 6

Jin Young Ko, world No. 1

Ruoning Yin, world No. 5

Rose Zhang, world No. 45

THE AUSSIES

Hannah Green

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (a)

Grace Kim

Minjee Lee

Gabriela Ruffels

Amelia Garvey (NZ)

Lydia Ko (NZ)

TV TIMES

Friday & Saturday: 4am-9am, FOX 505. 9am-2pm, FOX 503. And Kayo.

Sunday & Monday: 5am-8am, FOX 505. 8am-12pm, FOX 503. And Kayo.