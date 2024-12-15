How to follow the Sandbelt Invitational

15 Dec 2024 | Professional golf | Tournaments | Amateur golf | Golf Australia |

Now in its fourth year, the Sandbelt Invitational will once again conclude the home golf action for many of Australia’s current Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia players alongside some veterans and rising amateurs.

Created by the Geoff Ogilvy Foundation, the man the foundation is named for, and former touring pro turned course designer Mike Clayton, the event is designed to offer players at varying stages of their careers the chance to learn from one another.

The other main focus of the event is of course to utilise and showcase the magnificent Melbourne Sandbelt and its world-renowned golf courses, with the tournament moving across four venues each year, while also awarding an overall winner, men’s and women’s professional champions, as well as men and women amateur trophies.

2023 CHAMPIONS: Daniel Gale (Overall and Men’s Professional), Robyn Choi (Women’s Professional), Phoenix Campbell (Men’s Amateur), Jazy Roberts (Women’s Amateur)

THE COURSES:

Almost as big a focus as the players teeing it up, four Melbourne Sandbelt courses will again shine in the lead up to Christmas with the Sandbelt Invitational moving from Commonwealth, Yarra Yarra, Woodlands and The Royal Melbourne golf clubs this year.

Welcoming the event for the first time, Commonwealth Golf Club will get one of its first chances to truly showcase the work of a Renaissance Golf led renovation of Charles Lane’s original work that has restored one of the great Sandbelt venues to past glory.

A regular host of events like the men’s and women’s Australian Opens, adidas Australian Amateur and more, Commonwealth will get things underway early on Monday December 15 before action moves to Yarra Yarra Golf Club.

Another Sandbelt venue to improve under Tom Doak’s Renaissance design group, Yarra Yarra has been a mainstay host venue for this event where the new routing and its highly rated collection of par-3s have regularly impressed players and fans, who can enter all four days for free.

The third day will see another first time host in Woodlands Golf Club, an often overlooked and underrated Sandbelt gem.

Now engaging Clayton, Devries & Pont as advising architects, Woodlands has remained largely unchanged from its typical Sandbelt roots and will no doubt shine this week.

Welcoming the final round for the second consecutive year, The Royal Melbourne Golf Club’s famed West Course will host this year, unlike last year’s final round on the East.

Considered the finest course in Australia by many, the West Course was the work of Dr Alister MacKenzie and largely shaped what the Melbourne Sandbelt is today, with Tom Doak advising the club on its world class course ongoing.

HEADLINERS:

David Micheluzzi – Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner and DP World Tour player

Matthew Griffin – Eight-time winner around the world

Karis Davidson – LPGA Tour player

Su Oh – 2022 WPGA Championship winner and former LPGA Tour player

Tom Power Horan – DP World Tour player

Richard Green – PGA TOUR Champions player

Cameron John – 2024 The National Tournament winner

Jazy Roberts – 2023 Sandbelt Invitational Women’s Amateur Winner

Caitlin Peirce – Former top-ranked amateur and new professional

Ben Eccles – 2023 WA PGA Championship winner

Stephen Allan – 2002 Australian Open champion