How to follow the Amundi Evian Championship

25 Jul 2023 | Professional golf |

The women’s tour begins its European swing with the first of two majors to be played inside three weeks occurring in France this week.

The Amundi Evian Championship has been played at Evian Resort Golf Club near Evian-les-Bains, looking down upon Lake Geneva and across to the Alps, since 1994. It was designated major status in 2013.

It precedes the AIG Women’s Open (aka Women’s British Open) at Walton Heath in England from August 10, with the Women’s Scottish Open wedged in between the majors.

Six Australians and New Zealander Lydia Ko will lead the Antipodean quest for another major in France, with World No.7 Minjee Lee heading back to the place where she won her first major in 2021 (pictured), coming from seven shots back on the final day.

Lee, 27, has had a quieter-than-usual 2023 after her barnstorming 2022, troubled by short-putting nerves and unable to complete a victory – although she came close enough to get into a playoff at the Founders Cup in May only to three-putt the first hole of sudden-death and conceded defeat to world No.1 Jin Young Ko.

The Perth superstar finished tied-13th in her defence of the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach and continues to push hard for another victory, but the ‘drought’ has now extended beyond a year, back to June 2022 when she dominated the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles and secured the biggest win of her career.

She will be joined by Hannah Green, Grace Kim (who earns a start on the back of her maiden tour win earlier this year), Sarah Kemp, Stephanie Kyriacou and Karis Davidson in the field.

The winning player will receive a $US1 million first-prize cheque with the prize pool having been elevated to $US6.5 million last year, when Canada’s Brooke Henderson won.

The women’s majors so far have produced three different winners in 2023 with none of the big-name players on top – Lilia Vu winning the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin the KPMG Women’s PGA Championshp and Allisen Corpuz at the US Women’s Open.

The broadcast begins late Thursday night on Fox Sports.

Amundi Evian Championship 2023

MEDIA TRANSCRIPTS, VIDEO, INFORMATION:

SCORING

WRITTEN COVERAGE

THE COURSE Evian Resort Golf Club is world-renowned in particular for its outlook on Lake Geneva and the Alps. Situated at the French town of Evian-les-bans near the intersection of France, Switzerland and Italy, it has hosted this event since 1994. It plays at par-71 at 5,969 metres and the winning score is generally deep into the teens under par.

PRIZE POOL $US6.5 million

PLAYERS TO WATCH Minjee Lee, world No.7. Australia’s top-ranked player who is yet to win in 2023, and who won this event two years ago. Jin Young Ko, world No.1, South Korean superstar who is also a past winner at this venue. Nelly Korda world No.2, American long-bomber who also has not won in 2023, but whose best is stunning. Linn Grant, Swedish ball-striking machine who won recently, and has risen to world No.21. Rose Zhang, former world No.1 amateur who won her first pro start recently.

THE AUSSIES Hannah Green Grace Kim Minjee Lee Sarah Kemp Stephanie Kyriacou Karis Davison Lydia Ko (NZ)

TV TIMES Thursday 11.30pm-2.30am FOX 506 and Kayo Friday 11pm-2am FOX 507 and Kayo Saturday 10pm-1am FOX 503 and Kayo Sunday 7.30pm-1am FOX 503 and Kayo