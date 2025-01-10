How to follow the adidas Australian Amateur

10 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

The adidas Australian Amateur returns to Melbourne for the second consecutive year next week with the reimagined Commonwealth and Cranbourne golf clubs the hosts.

A field of 344 men and women will tee it up with a massive 294 of those boasting Golf Australia handicaps better than scratch.

Yarra Yarra wunderkind Amelia Harris, 15, will try to win the women’s championship for the furst time having come close at her home course last year, when she was runner-up to Japan’s Mimika Shinchi.

Other young stars like Sarah Hammett, Raegan Denton, Jazy Roberts and Ella Scaysbrook will have high hopes, while senior amateur world-beater Nadene Gole also is in the women’s field of 89.

In the men’s field, Asia-Pacific Amateur representatives Billy Dowling and Lukas Michel are there with Cameron Smith scholars Wes Hinton and Kayun Mudadana and Harry Takis who contended at this week's Master of the Amateurs.

There will also be nine countries outside Australian represented in the men's, with top All Abilities golfer Englishman Kipp Popert returning.

The Australia Amateur dates to 1894.

It was played in matchplay format for most of its life but since 2021 has reverted to a 72-hole matchplay event. Men and women compete on the same courses but in separate competitions. THE ADIDAS AUSTRALIAN AMATEUR 2025

CHAMPIONS IN 2024: Quinnton Croker (Qld), Mamika Shinchi (Japan)

LIVE SCORES/INFORMATION:

THE FORMAT:

Four rounds of strokeplay for each championship, with the players alternating on the two courses on days one and two (Tuesday-Wednesday) then Commonwealth for rounds three and four (Thursday-Friday).

First tee times are 7.30am Tuesday.

THE COURSES:.

Commonwealth recently opened its restoration by Renaissance Golf, which has won widespread acclaim.

The players next week will certainly appreciate the Pure Distinction greens, and the general excellence of a traditional Melbourne sandbelt course.

Cranbourne has been an understated star of the scene for many years albeit it is being closed at the end of 2025.

HEADLINERS

Women Jazy Roberts (Vic): National team representative who was tied-14th finish at the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Sydney. Haruhi Nakatini (Qld): Reigning Queensland Junior champion from the Gold Coast who is always thereabouts. Raegan Denton (SA): Royal Adelaide product who won the Queensland Amateur and the Jack Newton Invitational in 2024. Hyojin Yang (South Korea): Last week’s Master of the Amateurs winner, going for back-to-back titles. Annika Rathbone (NSW): Another national team member and prolific strong finisher in amateur golf. Michelle Bang (NSW): Concord’s reigning Victorian Junior champion and adidas Junior champion who has been a big-time winner. Ella Scaysbrook (NSW): Runner-up at the Master of Amateurs last week, and emerging quickly. Shyla Singh (Qld): Left-hander who is the reigning Australian Junior Amateur champion. Amelia Harris (Vic): Was runner-up last year at just 15 years of age, and will be keen for redemption. Sarah Hammett (Qld) Multiple junior state amateur winner who almost won a Ladies European Tour event at Bonville aged 15 and also has atop-20 at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in 2023. Nadene Gole: A world No. 1 senior amateur and former professional who will be teeing it up with many players at least half her age. Men Harry Takis (Qld): Third placegetter in the Master of the Amateurs and winner of a tournament in the US in 2023. Billy Dowling (Qld): National team member who won the Queensland Amateur 2023, Keperra Bowl 2023, Gary Player Classic 2023, Queensland Boys’ Amateur 2021. Mathew Lever (Vic): English-born player from The National who won the Victorian Juniors Masters in 2019. Kai Komulainen (Qld): Now at University of Tennessee and was unlucky to fall to runner-up at the Master of the Amateurs last week. Has been a prolific winner. Dominic McGlinchey (Scotland): Four-time winner in the UK in 2023-24 who is on his second consecutive trip Down Under. Declan O’Donovan (NSW): Won both the NSW Amateur and the Avondale Amateur in 2024. Kipp Popert (England): All Abilities superstar who is trying his luck in open company again. Chase Oberle (Qld): Regular winner at home in 2024 including the Gary Player Classic, the Queensland Junior Amateur and the Greg Norman Junior Masters. Harry Crockett (England): Nebraska University player who won the Surrey Amateur in 2023. Daniel Hayes (England): English junior strokeplay champion in 2024 and signed for a college career in the US.