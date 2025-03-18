How to follow: Ford Women’s NSW Open

18 Mar 2025 | Professional golf | Women and girls | Golf Australia |

The WPGA Tour of Australasia and Ladies European Tour (LET) co-sanctioned swing of events comes to a conclusion this week at the Ford Women’s NSW Open at Wollongong Golf Club.

Shaping as the first of the events to go the full 72-hole distance, 132 players have entered, made up of LET stars, leading players from the WPGA Tour of Australasia, top amateurs and those who have played their way in via the Golf NSW Regional Qualifying Series.

Located on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, Wollongong Golf Club came into existence in 1897 as a nine-hole course with New South Wales legend Eric Apperly and Ross Watson having added elements to the course over the years.

Belgium’s Manon De Roey will arrive full of confidence after her Australian Women’s Classic victory, with LET Order of Merit leader Cara Gainer also in good form following her win in Morocco and runner-up finish in Coffs Harbour.

On the local front, prior experience at Wollongong might assist the likes of Kelsey Bennett, Kirsten Rudgeley and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard who were part of the Australian Junior Amateur here in 2017, while Sarah Kemp continues her return from a broken leg.

The opening round will mark a special occasion for Thai Cholcheva Wongras, who finished third last week and turns 18 on Thursday.

LAST YEAR’S CHAMPION: Mariajo Uribe (COL)

PRIZEMONEY: €300,000

HOST COURSE: Wollongong Golf Club

FORMAT: 72-hole stroke play competition with a cut to the top-60 professionals and ties after 36 holes

TV COVERAGE: The Ford Women’s NSW Open is live on Fox Sports, available on

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 11am-4pm (Fox Sports 507/Kayo)

Round 4: Sunday 11am-4pm (Fox Sports 507/Kayo)

HEADLINERS

Manon De Roey, 2025 Australian Women’s Classic winner

Sarah Kemp, LPGA Tour player

Kirsten Rudgeley, 12th on 2024 LET Order of Merit

Cara Gainer, 2025 LET Order of Merit leader

Meghan MacLaren, 2022 Australian Women’s Classic champion and two-time Women’s NSW Open winner

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Former world No.1 amateur

Momoka Kobori, 2023 Women’s NSW Open winner

Abbie Teasdale, 2025 Drummond Golf Melbourne International winner

Photo: Tristan Jones/Ladies European Tour

The Ford Women's NSW Open is proudly supported by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.