Hole in one hopefuls answer the call

13 Jun 2023 | Outback Queensland Masters |

Australia’s largest amateur golfing prize pool tees off this week with hole-in-one hopefuls descending on the southern outback Queensland town of St George in a chance for a $10,000 hole-in-one. The award-winning Outback Queensland Masters which began in 2019 is expected to see golfing enthusiasts travel to some of Queensland’s most remote and unique golf courses this June and July in the hopes of hitting a Million Dollar Hole-In-One at the end of the six-location golfing odyssey. As the small town of St George braces itself for tee-off, visitors from all over Australia are enroute to St George for the event, some travelling from as far as Tasmania and Western Australia. Balonne Shire Mayor Samantha O’Toole is excited to welcome visitors from across Australia to St George this week for the official tee off of the 2023 Outback Queensland Masters. “We’re thrilled to have this distinguished golfing event at the St George Golf Club with the calibre of Outback Queensland Masters golfers on its fairways,” said Mayor O’Toole. “This is a stellar opportunity for local residents and visitors to witness an exciting display of talent, precision, and sportsmanship. “Not only will these tournaments bring top-tier golf to our doorstep, but they also offer an opportunity for our youth to engage with PGA Professional Darren Weatherall and perhaps kindle dreams of becoming future golf champions. “Whilst in our shire, I would encourage visitors to explore, unwind and take in our region’s unique natural beauty, vibrant communities and rich history before and after the event.” The official tee off for 2023 will occur at the St George Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday. The program kicks off with breakfast this Saturday morning, followed by the official tee off at 8.30am. The competition includes nine holes each day for Saturday and Sunday.

Those joining the first leg of the golfing journey will enjoy a Saturday evening in St George dining under the stars with a fusion of opera and musical theatre by the Prima Divas, delivering a captivating journey of timeless hits of divas from the past and present.

The audience will also be entertained by Darren Carr, Australia’s leading comedy ventriloquist who will bring his cast of characters for an evening of fun while enjoying a traditional Australian fare of cuisine. Off the sand greens, players and spectators will be exploring the St George region with new exclusive signature experiences created with local tourism operators include including cotton and winery tours, first-nations experiences and an additional hole-in-one competition at the beautiful heritage-listed Anchorage Homestead on the banks of the Balonne River. As a community give-back and to provide opportunities for young people in St George and outback Queensland, free junior golf clinics are being staged at all six locations on the Outback Queensland Masters with PGA Pro, Darren Weatherall. The Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with strategic partner Tourism & Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partners, PGA of Australia and Rex Airlines with six local government authorities, including Balonne Shire Council, Paroo Shire Council, Quilpie Shire Council, Richmond Shire Council, Carpentaria Shire Council and Mount Isa City Council. The 2023 Outback Queensland Masters is taking place from 17 June – 23 July 2023. Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.